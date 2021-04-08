Texas man becomes first person to run from Disneyland to Disney World

ORLANDO (CNN/WSVN) — A man from Texas just finished a run between both Disney parks on either side of the country.

Don Muchow, 59, is the first person to run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida.

The Texas Ironman athlete said his actual goal is to run from the pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, and that going from park to park was a “happy accident.”

“I love you guys. This is the best surprise in the world,” Muchow said as he arrived at the park to applause from bystanders.

Muchow said his biggest motivator to complete the over 2,800-mile run is to show that his Type 1 diabetes isn’t holding him back.

“I’m starting to sort of ride that wave of hope to the shore,” he said.

Muchow reached his destination Wednesday afternoon.

