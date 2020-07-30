Testing sites across South Florida to close in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida is keeping up a tragic trend as the state’s daily death rate hit another new high. Hospitalizations in Miami-Dade have shown signs of improvement, but officials warn more work still needs to be done.

Testing sites across the state are now planning to close temporarily ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The state’s health department announced that those who wish to get tested for COVID-19 must do so by Thursday.

State-operated testing sites are now closing at 6 p.m. in accordance with state regulations. Others have different start and end times, so people are advised to call ahead before visiting any testing site.

Doctors and nurses working on the frontline from 10 South Florida hospitals issued a call for help in a public service announcement campaign.

They sought the public’s help in doing their part in the fight against the virus.

The PSA came after Florida reported its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic. The department of health announced on Wednesday that there have been 216 new deaths — breaking the record set the day before.

The state’s death toll since March is now 6,333.

According to the county dashboard, the number of people hospitalized in Miami-Dade has hit a two-week low.

With more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients taking up hospital beds, officials said there is still cause for concern.

“We’re still concerned about the occupancy in our ICU units,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. “We currently have 7.7% of our ICU beds that are staffed available.”

At the same time, the department of health reported more than 9,000 new cases statewide. Nearly 44% of these cases were reported in South Florida.

“We’ve seen several different businesses throughout our community have been shut down for a 24-hour basis,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Tony also issued a warning to partygoers as deputies are out in full force as part of an ongoing operation targeting large gatherings.

“Not only just to break up the crime patterns that we’re seeing, but also for helping reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

