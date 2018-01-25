Terrifying shootout caught on dash cam at north Florida intersection

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver at a stoplight in north Florida had a front row seat to a terrifying shootout right in front of their car.

That driver happened to have a dash cam, which captured the frightening ordeal around noon on Monday. The witness then turned the video over to deputies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released the video from the unidentified driver’s camera, noting on their social media post that the wrong date appears on the footage.

The video shows two suspects exchanging about a dozen rounds of gunfire on either side of a stopped pick-up truck.

A suspect in a silver Lexus can be seen shooting several rounds from a handgun. That’s when a passenger jumps out of a gold Toyota, firing off more shots at the fleeing Lexus.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Olds, who jumped out of the Toyota on Tuesday, after he led officers on a chase. Authorities are still searching for the driver of the Lexus, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan James Harris.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to be drug related.

No one was injured in the shootout, but investigators said two children, ages 2 and 8, were in the Toyota at the time of the shooting.

