(WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to Miami Police.

A family member of the victim told 7News their nephew had been shot and confirmed that he is 16 years old.

Other family members were seen gathering outside of the hospital as they wait for answers as to why this had occurred.

Police said they have no information on a subject or motive. The investigation continues.

