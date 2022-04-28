NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several juveniles have been detained following a cross-county chase that ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said they began chasing a stolen vehicle in Pembroke Pines, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured four teenagers in handcuffs outside a home at Northwest 143rd Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue.

The teens reportedly took off from the vehicle and ran inside of a home before deputies detained them.

The four subjects inside the car were taken into police custody. Four teenage girls inside the home in the area were also taken into custody.

