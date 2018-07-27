LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Broward County are seeking the public’s help in locating a group of teens captured on surveillance video breaking into several businesses at Lauderhill Mall and the Swap Shop before taking off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Surveillance video from the early morning hours of July 14 show four of the teens using a large concrete ashtray to try to break into Lauderhill Mall. Three of the subjects are seen carrying the heavy object out of the frame.

According to Lauderhill Police, the thieves used the concrete ashtray to smash into glass doors at the mall.

“They made several attempts to shatter the sliding glass doors,” said an undercover police detective who asked not to be identified.

This detective, who has been working around the clock, said the group of five or six teens needs to be caught.

“They broke into several kiosks, as well as a jewelry store,” he said.

Surveillance footage from the jewelry store shows the teens grabbing pricey items from a glass display.

The detective said video of the crimes speaks for itself.

“The video, as they say, tells a thousand words,” said the detective. “You see them showing no regard.”

The break-in at Lauderhill Mall happened just after, police said, the same group broke into the Swap Shop in Fort Lauderdale. Crisp security video shows the perpetrators inside the premises, stealing whatever they could get their hands on.

“In all my years, I haven’t seen suspects in that manner going to a commercial building, not only one, but two within hours of each other,” said the detective.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the teens and contact them.

“Do the right thing. Call the police,” said the detective.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

