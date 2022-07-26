(WSVN) - A teen faced a judge after shooting and killing a man in Coral Gables.

Jermaine Walker, 17, was accused of killing Jorge Romero Gil, 67, on Monday.

He also faced several other charges including armed grand theft, fleeing and resisting an officer without violence and murder.

The judge also stated he has been held in custody without bond.

Gary Ragin, 18, was also involved in the murder.

They both followed Gil into a loading dock in Coral Gables to rob him.

Officials said the teens shot and killed Gil after he complied with their demands.

