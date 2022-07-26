(WSVN) - Teens faced a judge after shooting and killing a man in Coral Gables.

Jermaine Walker, 17, was accused of killing Jorge Romero Gil, 67, on Monday.

He also faces several other charges including armed grand theft, fleeing and resisting an officer without violence and murder.

The judge also stated he is being held in custody without bond.

Gary Ragin, 18, was also charged with the murder on Sunday.

In addition to first-degree murder charges, Ragin appeared in bond court to face charges of grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.

He is being held without bond.

They both followed Gil into a loading dock in Coral Gables to rob him.

Officials said the teens shot and killed Gil after he complied with their demands.

