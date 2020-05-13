Islamorada teen charged with murder and aggravated battery while still in ICU

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager accused of a killing his brother has been charged.

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Weisberger faces charges of murder and aggravated battery.

He’s accused of stabbing his 14-year-old brother to death as well as stabbing his father at their Islamorada home last week.

Weisberger is in custody and remains in the ICU at Ryder Trauma Center in Miami after being struck by a car after the attack.

The father is still recovering in the hospital.

A motive has not been revealed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.