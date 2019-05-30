Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been hospitalized after he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Several police agencies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 84th Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to the victim’s mother, 17-year-old Joma Zephyr suffered gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and upper arm.

17-year-old Joma Zephyr was shot today. He is in surgey now at Jackson in #Miami, according to his mother. She tells us he was shot twice, in lower abdomen and upper arm. He was rushed from this shooting scene in NW Miami-Dade near NW 84th St and 2nd Ave. @waltermorris @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Q0imY9gvzm — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 31, 2019

Someone was just shot here in NW #Miami Dade near 85th St and NW 2nd Ave. Big scene here now w/ @MiamiDadePD and @BiscayneParkFL, pushing us back and expandin their perimeter. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0sNkPxiwwT — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 30, 2019

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as a pediatric trauma alert.

Zephyr’s mother said the 17-year-old is undergoing surgery, Thursday night.

7News cameras captured paramedics loading the victim into an ambulance.

A woman could also be seen speaking with paramedics before getting into the ambulance.

7News cameras also showed a gray Infiniti G35 sedan with blood stains on its trunk.

A neighbor said she knows the 17-year-old and his mother and said the two used to live at a home near where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter.

El Portal Police closed Northwest 86th Street and Second Avenue as they investigated the shooting.

However, the roadways have since reopened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

