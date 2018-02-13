Teenager dies after being struck by car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has died after being struck by a car in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the teenager was found dead, Tuesday morning, just after 5:30 a.m. along Northwest Seventh Avenue and County Line Road. Police have yet to confirm the cause of the fatal crash and identify the victim.

Police said this was not a hit and run and the driver stayed on the scene.

As the investigation continues, police have shut down the area near Northwest Seventh Avenue and County Line Road.

