Teenager airlifted to hospital after being shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home located in the area of West Mowry Drive and Southwest 17th Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

The 13-year-old victim was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are currently investigating the shooting but are saying the teen is not cooperating.

