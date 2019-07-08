Teenage girl found dead outside NW Miami-Dade restaurant near MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the death of a 16-year-old girl who, they said, was killed outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police released a flier on Monday stating that Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was found dead in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, located at 1395 NW 57th Ave. at around 2:45 a.m., Sunday.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 7/7/19, Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was killed in the area of 1395 NW 57 Avenue. Anyone with info… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 08, 2019

School officials confirmed the girl was a Miami-Dade County Public Schools student, but did not specify her school or grade.

Detectives have not provided further details about the victim or the cause of death, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

