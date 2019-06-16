Teenage girl airlifted after shooting at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage girl to the hospital after, police said, she was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Avenue and 297th Street, at around 5:45 a.m., Sunday.

First responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted her to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police said the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

