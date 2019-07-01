Teen who was pepper sprayed, punched in viral video arrested for 2nd time

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who was pepper sprayed and tackled to the ground in a viral video outside of a Tamarac McDonald’s was arrested after, police said they caught him riding inside a stolen car in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police said Delucca Rolle, 15, faces misdemeanor charges for riding in a stolen car and resisting arrest without violence after he was taken into custody, Friday night.

Clintina Rolle, the teen’s mother, posted on her Facebook page Sunday regarding her son’s latest run-in with the law.

“The media is trying to paint a bad picture of my son,” she said. “Yes, a friend picked him up! He did not know the car his friend was driving wasn’t the friend(‘s) car. So while driving the police pulled them over. The friend told the police my son wasn’t aware of what (was) going on. My son was afraid and he ran [, due] to the fact that, he is still in fear of the police.”

In April, Rolle was arrested for fighting, but after a viral video surfaced, his charges were dropped.

The BSO deputies in the video could be seen punching the teen and smacking his head against the pavement.

The two deputies involved in the April incident are under investigation by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Ben Crump, one of Rolle’s attorneys, said the deputies’ actions are criminal.

“Everybody, Stevie Wonder can see that this was aggravated assault and battery,” Crump said at a press conference.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said there’s also an internal affairs investigation underway.

“We can’t move forward until we hear back from the state attorney, and that is no different from any other internal affairs investigation that takes place,” he said.

Rolle’s attorneys said he would like to hear from the SAO by July 4.

The details of Rolle’s latest arrest are not being revealed because of his age.

7News has reached out to the attorneys regarding the latest arrest but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.