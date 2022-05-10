The City of Fort Lauderdale hosted a touching tribute for a South Florida teen who died trying to help someone in need.

Aden Perry, 17, was walking with his mother when they saw a car veer into a lake in Sunrise on April 19. He jumped into the lake to help 18-year-old Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy when tragedy struck.

Both Perry and Krishnamurthy lost their lives.

On Tuesday, the teen was honored for his brave actions. His mother, Sarah Perry, accepted the Broward County Medal of Valor on his behalf.

“My son was my hero everyday, not just because of what he did that night at the lake,” she said. “He was kind-hearted and this is not something that we were shocked that he would do, because that’s how he lived his life.”

Since his death, Sarah had learned many things about her son — things he was yet to share with her.

“He got accepted to Memorial Hospital medical program with his friends, I didn’t know,” she said. “He got accepted into the National Honor Society. As a mom, I wish I had known those things, but he just wasn’t in it for the glory or the attention. It was just to help other people.”

His family has set up the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund to help others in his honor.