Teen who allegedly killed 15-year-old at SW Miami-Dade Halloween party faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old at a Southwest Miami-Dade Halloween party made an appearance in court to enter a plea.

Josue Cao, 17, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in court, Thursday.

He was arrested in October for the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Angel Cueli.

Cueli was shot at a house party near Southwest 132nd Avenue and 200th Street on Oct. 20.

Two other teenagers were arrested for their role in the alleged murder.

Cao’s next court appearance is scheduled for February.

