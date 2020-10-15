Teen transported following shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Little Haiti.

Police said he was shot multiple times outside a home near Northwest 59th Terrace and First Avenue, Wednesday night.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

