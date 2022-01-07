DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was transported after being struck in Davie while riding a dirt bike.

The incident happened along Flamingo Road near Southwest 10th Court, just before 9:30 p.m., Thursday.

The mangled dirt bike could be seen lying in the street.

Police said the victim was in serious condition and had to be trauma alerted to a local hospital.

Officials said they are in contact with the driver who struck the teen.

It remains unclear if the driver will be cited or face any charges.

Police closed the area to traffic as they investigated. The roadways have since been reopened.

