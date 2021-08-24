COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager appeared in court after he allegedly attempted to sexually batter a 7-year-old in her Cooper City home.

Joshua Tyler Bouwense, 16, faced a judge on Tuesday morning and is being charged as an adult.

He has been charged with armed kidnapping of a minor, lewd and lascivious conduct and burglary.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said surveillance video from the overnight hours of Aug. 2 shows the 16-year-old prowling around the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes community.

Prosecutors said he entered a home with a knife and told a 7-year-old to remove her clothes.

Bouwense is being held without bond.

