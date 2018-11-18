NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen’s joyride came to a crashing halt when he slammed his mother’s car into the side of a building.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 15-year-old lost control of the white Toyota Corolla and hit the Miami-Dade Transit Central facility on Northwest 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors told 7News the teen took the car without his mother’s permission.

