Teen struck by freight train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a freight train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene at 6200 N. Dixie Highway, Friday night.

According to police, the 15-year-old was hit by the freight train while walking along the tracks. They said the victim was not at an intersection when he was struck.

He was transported to the hospital with a leg injury, but he is expected to be OK.

This incident comes a day after a person was hit by a Brightline train in Wilton Manors. That victim suffered a broken arm and is also expected to be OK.

