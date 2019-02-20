Teen struck by car near Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car near Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were rushed to the scene in the area of West 12th Avenue and 78th Street, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim had to be airlifted to the hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

It’s also unclear if the teen attends the nearby school.

7Skyforce HD was above the scene where a car could be seen with its hazard lights on.

