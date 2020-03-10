Teen speaks out about attempted abduction in NW Miami-Dade; police release sketch of suspect

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl is sharing her story nearly a week after, she said, a man tried to abduct her in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The 13-year-old victim said she’s certain that the man seen in a sketch released by Miami-Dade Police on Tuesday is the person who targeted her.

“That’s him,” she said.

The victim said it all started when she was walking in her neighborhood alone, March 4.

“I was at the corner store.” she said.

Police said the girl left the market near Northwest 25th Avenue and 104th Terrace and was walking north on 25th Avenue when she noticed a man following her.

#WANTED: We are investigating an attempted abduction of a 13 yr old from NW Miami-Dade. We need your help identifying the individual in the composite sketch who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans. Know something? Contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/svg73i7juh — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 10, 2020

As the girl ran toward a nearby park, police said, the man followed and eventually caught up to her behind the baseball field bleachers.

“Grabbed me by the hoodie of her sweater and sat me down on a bench,” she said. “Everything was happening too fast. I was scared for my life.”

The teen said she saw an opportunity to get away.

“He turned his head this way, and I started running,” she said.

Uninjured, the girl ran to the park’s indoor recreational area to get help.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News on Tuesday expressed their concerns over what unfolded so close to home.

“I’m really happy that she made it to the YMCA or whatever, that she got away from that man, because that’s extremely, extremely scary,” said area resident Jainet Mendez.

Detectives were able to compile enough information to get a sketch of the subject.

The subject is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 with medium length dreads and a thin build.

“We’re urging the community to look closely at the screen, look closely at this sketch,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “If anybody can identify or at least give us the whereabouts of this individual, we urge them to contact Crime Stoppers.”

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.