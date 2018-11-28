Teen sexually assaulted by man while walking home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen endured a horrifying experience after a man allegedly sexually attacked her as she was walking home in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said the suspect approached the 16-year-old girl along Dewey Street and began harassing her while making sexually explicit comments on Nov. 19.

“He made a comment as in, ‘You’re so pretty, I’ll F the hell out of you,’” the victim said. “I got on my grass, and he got off his bike, and I had on a skirt, and he tried to put his hands on my butt, so I slapped his hand, and I tried to run in my house. As I was running, he pushed himself onto me and tried to sexually attack me.”

The victim said she defended herself by kicking him in the groin before successfully making it in the home and locking the door.

“That restrained him from touching me,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect riding away on his bike.

“He told me he was going to come back the next day, and the next day I was so scared that I didn’t even go to school,” the victim said.

As police work to catch the suspect, the victim shared some advice to those caught in the same situation.

“I would say don’t be scared, even though you are but just don’t be scared,” she said. “At least try to fight him off, and if you can’t, it’s OK.”

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

