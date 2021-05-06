Teen rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting self in hand in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager had to be rushed to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in West Miami-Dade, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment complex along the 8000 block of Northwest Eighth Street just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the teen shot himself in the hand when he grabbed his father’s gun.

Paramedics loaded the boy into the back of a waiting ambulance before they transported him to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The boy’s exact age is not yet known but police confirmed he is a teenager.

