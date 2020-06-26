Teen returns home after being injured in drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has returned home after being shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Place near 75th Street shortly before 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the 17-year-old woman was hit in the leg after a suspected drive-by.

7News cameras captured the teen being helped into her home in what appeared to be a hospital gown.

Family members said she is expected to be OK.

Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed the teen is a student of theirs.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition and later released.

Police said there are no leads on who was responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

