Teen recovering in hospital following drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting in a Miami neighborhood.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the shooting off Northwest 51st Street at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators believe the shooter was inside a blue Nissan that drove past the home.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Detectives said the teenager was apparently on the porch when bullets struck his leg and chest.

“Surveillance video does in fact depict a dark-colored Nissan driving past at a high-rate of speed while they began firing shots at that 17-year-old boy,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

There were two other people inside of the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not injured.

