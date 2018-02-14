Teen receives heart transplant at Joe DiMaggio’s Children hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen suffering from a heart condition has been given a second chance at life after she received a much needed heart transplant.

Ariana Baserrio, 16, has been battling cardiomyopathy since she was 2 years old. In August, doctors told her that she would ultimately need a transplant to save her life.

“Before I got my new heart. I wasn’t feeling very good. I was sick,” Ariana said.

While she waited for her new heart, doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital implanted Ariana with a ventricular assist device.

“She’s been a rock star and couldn’t ask for a better patient through all of this,” said Dr. Immanual Turner.

Within less than a month, the hospital informed Ariana that they had a heart for her.

After a successful surgery — Ariana was able to go home with a new heart and a new chance of life.

“I feel so much better now that I got my heart changed,” Ariana said. “Now I’m going to the gym and now I’m getting stronger than ever.”

Ariana said she is incredibly grateful for the heart that is now allowing her to live her life to the fullest.

“To the donor family, I’d like to say thank you for helping me out with getting my heart changed,” Ariana said. “I appreciate it, and I love you all so much.”

