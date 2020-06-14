Teen organizes, marches in local Black Lives Matter protest; All Lives Matter rally held in Miami Lakes

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl led demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter rally in Miami Beach, one of several protests calling for police reform and racial equality that took place in South Florida this weekend.

Meanwhile, demonstrators made their voices heard in support of law enforcement agencies at an All Lives Matter rally in Miami Lakes.

Sunday’s Black Lives Matter march in Miami Beach stands out from the rest because it was organized in part by 13-year-old Egyptia Green.

7News cameras showed the teen chanting “black lives matter” while holding up a large sign.

“I want to go out there for kids like me, or even younger, to let them know that you don’t have to be afraid,” said Green.

The teen said Sunday’s march has fueled her newfound passion for protesting.

Green said she felt compelled to become involved after seeing the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25.

“It was heartbreaking, because it was just so horrible, and sometimes I would just break into tears,” she said. “It’s really bad.”

Her dedication resulted in Sunday’s event.

“​How all these people are here as a group to show and support the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Green.

“It’s just a repeated pattern that keeps happening over and over and over again,” said protester Leandra Hall, “and the fact that these protests aren’t stopping is showing that people really want change and really care about what’s going on, and these things keep happening, and we really want change.”

Protesters also pounded the pavement in Pompano Beach on Sunday.

“This is what democracy looks like!” demonstrators chanted

Dozens showed support with their signs held high as they lined up and down Northwest Third Street.

“It’s so wonderful to be out here and see so many young people and people of all races fighting for the same, fighting for equal rights and treatment for everyone in our society,” said protester Jeff Holness.

It was a different kind of protest in Miami Lakes, where dozens of people waved U.S. flags of various sizes in honor of police officers and President Donald Trump on his 74th birthday.

Drivers honked their horns as they passed the protesters.

As for Green, she said she knows she can’t do much at this point, but she hopes what she has done makes a difference.

“I just want to make sure everyone knows that black lives matter, and in order to get through this, everyone has to be together,” she said. “We can’t have violence or fights. We just have to be all peaceful and stick together in order to get through this.”

All three protests remained peaceful.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.