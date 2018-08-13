Teen on bicycle hit by truck hospitalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager who was struck by a truck was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The victim was hit by a truck driver along Northwest 12th Street and 12th Avenue, Monday.

The extent of his injuries were unknown as of 5:30 p.m.

Police could be seen speaking with witnesses.

According to witnesses, the driver of the truck originally left the scene but eventually returned.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.