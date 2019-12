SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a teenager who went missing from her Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police said 16-year-old Jashanie Ragin was last seen along the 26700 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue, Tuesday.

#UPDATE: Jashanie Ragin has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/vp4eRujKBj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 4, 2019

She was found safe early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.