FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A teenage boy and a man are recovering after they were bitten by a shark in separate incidents at the same north Florida beach.

Officials said the 17-year-old boy and 30-year-old man were bitten by a shark Friday afternoon at two different locations on Fernandina Beach.

The older victim, Dustin Theobald, described his frightening encounter with the marine predator.

“I felt something grab onto my foot and pull, reached down for my foot,” he said during a phone interview. “I put my hand on his head — he was probably four to five feet — and when I did that, he shook twice and then released and left.”

Minutes later, another shark bit the teenager on the foot a mile south of where the other victim was.

Double red flags were flying on the beach, which was closed to the public for the rest of the day as a precaution. It reopened Saturday morning.

