Teen left on life support after Liberty City shooting has died

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen who ended up on life support after a shooting in Liberty City has died.

Miami-Dade Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Master Nalton Johnson Jr. was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Investigators said Johnson was shot at the Lincoln Fields Apartments in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue, Friday night.

Neighbors and friends said the teen was heading home and almost made it to his family’s unit when someone opened fire and he was hit.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

