Teen killed, mother hurt after crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade, southbound lanes shut down

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy has lost his life and his mother is in critical condition after a driver allegedly suffered a seizure crashed into them on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A black Nissan with the mother and her 15-year-old son was stopped in the southbound express lanes, said troopers, when the driver of a white Dodge Challenger started having seizures and crashed into the Nissan.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 just after 103rd Street at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Southbound traffic has been shut down in the area, and vehicles are exiting at 103rd Street.

#TrafficAlert: Southbound I-95 is currently shutdown at NW 103 ST due to a fatal traffic crash investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto NW 103 ST. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OPI1WGcgTD — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) September 18, 2019

The child and woman in the Nissan were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman driving the Challenger received injuries that were not life-threatening, and she was transported to a nearby hospital, said FHP.

Drivers should seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

