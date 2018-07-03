Teen killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Miramar that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured.

According to police, it all happened at around 9 p.m., Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 3100 block of Foxcroft Road.

Officials said of the three people shot, two were adults and one was a teenager.

All three victims were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital. The 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries, while the other two remain in unknown condition.

Police are now looking for a teal colored Honda.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

