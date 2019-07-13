Teen injured in South Beach hit-and-run speaks out amid search for driver

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 13-year-old girl is on the road to recovery but in a lot of pain after, she said, a driver struck her as she was crossing a busy South Beach intersection, then fled the scene.

7News cameras captured Sani Harrison walking around in crutches next to her mother, Keaira Cain, Saturday.

Cain said Friday morning’s crash left her furious and demanding justice.

“My child is my world, and he could’ve taken my world away from me,” she said.

Harrison said she and her brother were walking to summer school classes at Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center at the time of the collision.

The victim said she was crossing Washington Avenue at 18th Street when she was hit by a driver turning right on Washington, at around 8:30 a.m.

The next thing she knew, Harrison said, she was clinging to the hood of a car.

“He didn’t stop. He didn’t notice that I was on the hood of his car,” she said. “He was looking at his phone. He didn’t notice that I was on the hood of his car.”

Harrison said she began beating on the hood until the driver noticed her and realized what happened.

“He stopped the car, thank God, and I got off of his car,” said Harrison. “I patted myself down to make sure that I was OK, and he just drove off.”

Harrison said the driver left her banged up and in pain.

“I couldn’t move my arms without crying, and I couldn’t sit up without wanting to cry. It hurt,” she said.

Paramedics transported her to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.

Cain was notified about the crash shortly after and rushed to her daughter’s side.

“I was terrified,” said Cain.

The mother said she was left speechless when she learned the details.

“I’m very hurt, because that’s my child. That could be anybody’s child that this person hit and then left with no regards to check to see if she’s OK,” said Cain.

She said the driver needs to take accountability for his actions.

“He needs to be punished for what he did. That’s not right,” said Cain. “This is not some animal or nothing like that. This is a human being that you literally hit and acknowledged and then left the scene. That’s not good; it’s not acceptable.”

Harrison believes the driver’s car is a red four-door Honda Civic Type R with tinted windows, black-on-black rims, a spoiler and possible front-end damage. She said the vehicle’s tag began with the letter “G.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

