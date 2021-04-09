Teen injured after Miramar home barraged with gunfire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left terrified after, police said, a teen was shot when their Miramar home was barraged with gunfire.

The shooting took place along the 6000 block of Southwest 24th Street, just after 1 a.m., Friday.

Surveillance video sent to 7News showed the moment a car pulled up in front of the home. Two gunmen exited the vehicle, aimed guns at the home and shot several rounds.

“I just heard, like, ‘Blah!’ and I looked at my husband, and next thing you know I hear, ‘Blah! Blah! Blah! Blah! Blah! Blah!'” said homeowner Ebony Moore.

Video from multiple security cameras captured the barrage of bullets.

“All I could do was jump up. The first thing I did was run in my living room, and it was full of smoke,” sad Moore. “I just grabbed my baby, because she was on the couch. I grabbed my baby.”

Moore said it was her son’s friend who was shot. The 17-year-old is expected to be OK.

Moore said children were in the home at the time of the shooting, the youngest being 8 years old.

“I just saw the blood like everywhere,” said Moore. “It was… my house is just full of blood.”

Amy Williams, Moore’s mother, said she rushed over to check on her daughter.

“It was two [gunmen]. One was at the bedroom window, and one was at the front,” she said. “My daughter’s house got shot up a lot, about 17 times, Bullets went everywhere.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the home.

A witness said they believe an AK-47 and a .40 caliber were used in the shooting.

“All this shooting, it’s just crazy. I fell to my knees, asked the Lord, saying, ‘Please, it needs to stop,'” said Amy Williams, the victim’s grandmother.

No arrests have been made.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know he didn’t deserve to get shot, do you understand?” said Williams. “They need to stop, they really need to stop.”

Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police are now investigating the shooting.

“To y’all young boys, this is a message: put the guns down and pick up the books,” said Moore. “That’s what y’all need to do.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.