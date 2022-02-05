COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he fell off his scooter and rolled under a car in Coconut Creek around 8:55 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, the teen was on the sidewalk riding a scooter when something caused him to fall.

When he fell, he rolled under a car that was in the right turning lane of Lyons Road and Lyons Technology Parkway.

The car involved was not the cause of the accident. The 13-year-old crashed into the car.

The driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

His injuries were non-life threatening.

