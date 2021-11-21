NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old is in the hospital in stable condition after they were involved in a hit and run in Northeast Miami-Dade Saturday night.

According to police, the teen was struck by a gold Hyundai going westbound while crossing Miami Gardens Drive in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue.

The juvenile was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

