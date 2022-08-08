SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of gun violence here in South Florida.

On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue.

Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene.

He was transported to Jackson South Medical Center and in critical condition.

Officials said witnesses and family members are not cooperating with the investigation.

