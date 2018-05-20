Teen hospitalized following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen has been hospitalized after an unknown gunman reportedly shot him in broad daylight in Miami.

Miami Police responded just before 1 p.m. to the scene at Northwest 64th Street and Sixth Avenue, Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Deion Hudson, who was found lying in a puddle of blood behind an apartment complex in the area.

Miami Fire Rescue transported Hudson to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The teen’s family is now pleading for change.

“It ain’t all about the guns. Put them down. My nephew could have lost his life,” said Desiree, the victim’s aunt. “It started with a fight. I’m just letting the world know — put your guns down.”

The teen’s aunt said Hudson was shot twice in the neck and the back.

Hudson’s family is now fearing the worst for the teen’s condition.

“It’s a hurt feeling. My nephew is not a bad person,” said Desiree.

As Hudson begins his long recovery process, police say their main focus is finding the shooter.

“There are possible witnesses that may have seen what happened and those are the people that detectives want to speak to right now,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

The motive behind the shooting and the description of the shooter remains unknown at this time.

“My nephew is suffering. My nephew is in pain, so if you know something, turn yourself in. That’s all I’ve got to say,” said Desiree.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

