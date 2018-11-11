Teen hospitalized after shooting near Liberty Square

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 62nd Street near Liberty Square, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the victim was shot in the leg.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Crime scene investigators remain at the scene as they attempt to determine what caused the shooting. It remains unknown whether the teen was hit by a stray bullet or was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

