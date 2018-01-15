Teen hospitalized after ATV collision in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage girl to the hospital after, officials said, the ATV she was riding on with another girl struck a car in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the teen was a passenger on the ATV when, witnesses said, the girl who was driving the vehicle collided with a Hyundai Sonata in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 12th Avenue, late Monday afternoon.

Damage could be seen on the side of the Sonata. Both the front and back doors had dents on them.

According to residents in the area, the driver of the ATV picked it up and went elsewhere, as the 14-year-old passenger was put into an ambulance. It is unknown where the driver or ATV are located.

The teenager was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

