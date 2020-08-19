Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been left in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene along Southwest 139th Avenue and 108th Street at around 10:44 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said a juvenile was struck in a drive-by shooting.

He was airlifted from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to a tweet posted by Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Wednesday morning, the victim was a 9th grader in the district.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

