Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 17-year-old boy to the hospital after, police said, he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was with a group in front of a house along the 3000 block of Northwest 45th Street when he was shot in the backside, at around 8:40 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

Family members told 7News he was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for a blue Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound on Northwest 45th Street.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

