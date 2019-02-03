Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after he came under fire from someone inside a vehicle in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 179th Street, just before 6 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a dark colored vehicle approached the victim while on the roadway, and a passenger discharged a firearm, striking the teen. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. Police said he was alert and conscious.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

