Teen hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenaged pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle struck him in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police said the teen was walking in the area when he was hit by an SUV.

The teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with facial injuries.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene to speak with authorities.

