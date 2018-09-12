Teen hospitalized after being shot on vacant property by North Miami resident

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was rushed to the hospital after an altercation with a North Miami homeowner escalated to shots being fired.

Investigators said a man had come home from work, just after 1 p.m., Wednesday, when he heard a noise coming from the vacant property next door in the area of Northwest 121st Street and 15th Avenue.

The man went over to investigate and found two teens on the property. North Miami Police said a verbal dispute ensued and, at some point, the homeowner opened fire.

According to police, one of the teens were struck in the chest. The other teen fled, but was later detained by officers for questioning.

“No threats to the neighborhood at this time. The second subject that did flee, he did return to the scene,” said North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth. “That’s why officers are speaking to him to find out exactly what occurred today.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the wounded 16-year-old to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was alert and speaking with authorities.

As of 4 p.m., the homeowner was also being questioned.

No arrests have been made.

