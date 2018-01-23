Teen hides upstairs as burglars break into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen hid upstairs in fear as two burglars broke into his Pembroke Pines home, Sunday.

The 13-year-old boy told police a silver sedan pulled up to his home and two men got out and knocked on the front door. When he didn’t recognize them, he didn’t answer.

However, the duo then went to the backyard of the home and smashed the sliding glass door to get inside. The subjects then began ransacking the house while the teen hid inside a closet.

The boy’s mother received an alert that there was movement in the home and then saw the subjects moving around on a camera. Initially believing the subjects were friends of her son, the mother called the boy. However, he was on the phone with police.

Neighbors of the victims said there have been break-ins in the neighborhood before but never when there was someone home at the time.

“It’s quiet. It’s a quiet neighborhood, but now, you’re not used to the traffic,” said one woman. “When something like that happens close to home, you’re worried.”

The burglars never came in contact with the teen, but they were eventually able to get away.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

